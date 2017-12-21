A high-speed camera is an image capturing device that is equipped to capture frames exceeding 250 frames per second. The image exposure exceeds 1/1,000. High-speed cameras are mostly used to capture fast moving objects as images that are stored in storage devices. After they are stored, these images can be played back in slow motion. Modern high speed cameras are electronic and are either a CMOS active pixel sensor or a charged couple device (CCD) which typically captures 1,000 frames per second. Usually, high speed cameras can be segregated into four categories – high-speed film camera that captures to film, high-speed video cameras that record to electronic memory, high-speed framing cameras that record images on multiple planes or multiple locations on a single plane, and high-speed streak cameras which records line sized image series to electronic memory or film.

The global market for high-speed cameras is segmented on the basis of usage, component, frame rate, resolution, accessories, application, and geography.On the basis of usage, the global market is segregated into new high-speed camera, used high-speed camera, and rental high-speed camera. Used high-speed camera is the most dominant segment in the global high-speed camera market. This is attributed to the cost effectiveness it gives over new high-speed camera. On the basis of component, the market for high-speed cameras is segregated into image sensors, battery, lens, image processor, memory systems, fans & cooling systems, and others.Image sensors are further sub-segmented into ccd sensors and cmos sensors.On the basis of frame rate, the global market is segregated into frame rates 1,000-5,000, 5,001-20,000, 20,001-1,00,000, and greater than 1,00,000. Cameras with a frame rate of greater than 1,00,000 is forecasted to have the most rapid growth rate owing to increase in this form of cameras as they perform detailed computerized and/or visual motion analysis. On the basis of resolution, the global market for high-speed cameras is segregated into 0-2 Mp, 2-5 Mp, and greater than 5 Mp. High-speed cameras with resolution of 2-5 Mp is forecasted to have the most rapid growth rate over the forecast period owing to increase in demand for high-speed cameras with higher resolutions.

On the basis of accessories, the global market is segmented into memory cartridge, camera lenses, lens adapters & extenders, high speed lightening accessories, triggers and tripods & liquid heads. Lens adapters is further sub-segmented into lens adapters and lens exteriors. High speed lightening accessories is sub-segmented into halogens and fiber & liquid light guides.

On the basis of application, the global market is segregated into automotive & transportation, industrial manufacturing, food & beverage, consumer electronics, entertainment & media, sports, paper & printing, military, defense & aerospace, research, design & testing, healthcare, and others. Healthcare sector has high growth potential owing to increased use of high-speed cameras in diagnostic processes such as detection of voluntary eye blinking kinetics and voice problems among others.

Major drivers of the global market for high-speed cameras include increased demand for light weight and small high-speed cameras. In addition, increased use of high speed cameras in media, entertainment, and sports is triggering market growth globally. Adoption of high-speed cameras in industrial manufacturing is another major driver. High cost of high-speed cameras is a major restraint hindering market growth globally. Longer time required for data transfer is another major restraint hindering market growth.

Geographically, the global market for high-speed cameras is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the most dominant region in the global high-speed camera market. Asia Pacific is forecasted to have the most rapid growth rate over the forecast period.

Major players of the market include Weisscam GmbH, 20/20 Hindsight (Monitoring Technology LLC), Integrated Design Tools, Inc., Optronis GmbH., Mikrotron GmbH, PCO AG, Vision Research Inc. (Ametek Inc.), NAC Image Technology, Inc., and Photron Ltd. among others.

