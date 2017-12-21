“The Report Global PID Controller Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About PID Controller
ProportionalIntegralDerivative (PID) controllers are mainly used to calculate the error values and control and regulate parameters such as pressure, temperature, motion, and flow. Simple functions and cost advantage over PLC devices are major advantages for PID controllers in the industrial sector. PID controllers used for temperature controlling, pressure controlling, motion controlling, and flow controlling are considered for estimating the market.
Technavios analysts forecast the global PID controller market to grow at a CAGR of 2.53% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global PID controller market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global PID Controller Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ABB
Eurotherm
Gefran
OMRON
Wachendorff Automation
Other prominent vendors
Calex Electronics
Durex Industries
Enfield Technologies
HANYOUNGNUX
Honeywell
Red Lion Controls
RKC Instrument
TOPTICA Photonics
Watlow
West Control Solutions
Yokogawa
Market driver
Low price of PID controllers
Market challenge
Market challenge
High demand for PLC devices
Market trend
Market trend
Use of hybrid temperature controllers for temperature controlling functions
Key questions answered in this report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Market overview
Global PID temperature controller market
Global PID motion controller market
Global PID flow controller market
Global PID pressure controller market
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Market overview
Global PID controller market in oil and gas industry
Global PID controller market in chemicals industry
Global PID controller market in food and beverage industry
Global PID controller market in power industry
Global PID controller market in other industries
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Market overview
PID controller market in EMEA
PID controller market in APAC
PID controller market in Americas
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
