About PID Controller

ProportionalIntegralDerivative (PID) controllers are mainly used to calculate the error values and control and regulate parameters such as pressure, temperature, motion, and flow. Simple functions and cost advantage over PLC devices are major advantages for PID controllers in the industrial sector. PID controllers used for temperature controlling, pressure controlling, motion controlling, and flow controlling are considered for estimating the market.

Technavios analysts forecast the global PID controller market to grow at a CAGR of 2.53% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global PID controller market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global PID Controller Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

Eurotherm

Gefran

OMRON

Wachendorff Automation

Other prominent vendors

Calex Electronics

Durex Industries

Enfield Technologies

HANYOUNGNUX

Honeywell

Red Lion Controls

RKC Instrument

TOPTICA Photonics

Watlow

West Control Solutions

Yokogawa

Market driver

Low price of PID controllers

Market challenge

High demand for PLC devices

Market trend

Use of hybrid temperature controllers for temperature controlling functions

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Market overview

Global PID temperature controller market

Global PID motion controller market

Global PID flow controller market

Global PID pressure controller market

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Market overview

Global PID controller market in oil and gas industry

Global PID controller market in chemicals industry

Global PID controller market in food and beverage industry

Global PID controller market in power industry

Global PID controller market in other industries

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Market overview

PID controller market in EMEA

PID controller market in APAC

PID controller market in Americas

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

