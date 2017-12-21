GSP, specialized calcium supplement manufacturing company in South Korea since 2010. We seeks healthy life of customers, delivers customers with the benefit of the natural and produces the product with high quality assurance and advanced production technologies.

Calcium agent in capsule type for easy intake

Its calcium absorption ratio is over 80% which is quite high.

General calcium agents use calcium absorption accelerator to increase the absorption ratio of calcium.

Bio anchovy calcium agent shows high calcium absorption ratio as additional accelerator is not necessary.

“GPS have put natural calcium of anchovy in it.”

This product is a naturally 100% anchovy calcium suitable for the well-being times.

YUHAN M BIO ANCHOVY CALCIUM

Product Information

• Product name – Yuhan M Bio Anchovy Calcium

• Packing size – 600mg×120 capsules/1 bottle×3bottles (2months/1bottle×3bottles) 6months

• Ingredients – Anchovy calcium (over 25% calcium, domestic production) 90%

• Intake – One time a day, 2 capsules per time along with water

• Packing materials – Polyethylene (PE)

• Storage – Avoid direct sun light and store in cool place.

• Valid period – valid 2 years from date of manufacturing.

• Manufacturer by – Korea CNS Pharm

• Place of origin – Republic of Korea

YUHAN MBIO ANCHOVY CALCIUM for kids

• Product name – Yuhan M Anchovy Calcium Kids

• Packing size – 1,000mg×120tablets (120g) ×2

• Ingredients – Anchovy calcium (Calcium contents 20%, Domestic production)

• Intake – Two time a day, Chew two tablets for intake

• Packing materials – Polyethylene (PE)

• Storage – Avoid direct sun light and store in cool place.

• Valid period – valid 2 years from date of manufacturing.

• Manufacturer by – Korea CNS Pharm

• Place of origin – Republic of Korea

INFLUENCES OFCALCIUM ON HUMAN BODY

• Reduced risk of osteoporosis

• Formation and keeping of bone and teeth

• Enzyme necessary for normal blood solidification

• Flexible muscle contraction and relaxation action

• Helpful for effective neurotransmission

• Smooth body physiological function

• Necessary for activation of cell

