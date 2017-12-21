“The Report Global Ultra Hard Material Cutting (UHMC) Machine Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Ultra Hard Material Cutting

UHMC machines are equipment comprising of electrical discharge machining (EDM) and laser cutting machines, which are used to cut ultra-hard materials (whose hardness value exceeds 40 gigapascals), such as polycrystalline diamond or polycrystalline cubic boron nitride. The manufacturing industry has experienced radical changes in processes that are used for fabricating and engineering products. Earlier, goods were produced manually. Subsequently, with advances in technology, machines were used to build goods.

Technavios analysts forecast the global ultra hard material cutting machine market to grow at a CAGR of 10.07% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ultra hard material cutting machine market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Ultra Hard Material Cutting Machine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bystronic

Coborn Engineering

Coherent

DMG MORI

GF Machining Solutions Management

Other prominent vendors

AAEDM

ALPHA LASER

AMADA AMERICA

Anstar

Beaumont Machine

Belmont Equipment & Technologies

Chevalier Machinery

CHMER EDM

Current EDM

Cutlite Penta

CY Laser

DANOBATGROUP

DPSS Lasers

Fives

Hypertherm

JENOPTIK

Jet Edge

Kent Industrial USA

Laser Photonics

MC Machinery Systems

Methods Machine Tools

ONA Electroerosin

PRIMA INDUSTRIE

Sodick

Trotec Laser

Universal Laser Systems

Vytek Laser Systems

Market driver

Rise in automation

Market challenge

Growing need for after-sales services

Market trend

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

Market overview

Global UHMC machine market by EDM

Global UHMC machine market by laser cutting

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Market overview

UHMC machine market in APAC

UHMC machine market in Americas

UHMC machine market in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions

Integration of 3D printing technology

Augmented investments in R&D

PART 11: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

Bystronic

COBORN ENGINEERING

Coherent

DMG MORI

