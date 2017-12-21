“The Report Global Domestic Boiler Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Domestic Boiler

Domestic boilers are vessels that heat water or other fluids by burning fuel for space heating and other domestic purposes. Condensing and non-condensing boilers are the two main types of domestic boilers. Condensing boilers are gaining popularity, as they use a water-condensing system to recover the waste heat from flue gases. Non-condensing boilers utilize the air from the indoor environment for combustion.

Technavios analysts forecast the global domestic boiler market to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global domestic boiler market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Domestic Boiler Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

A.O. Smith Water Products

Bosch Thermotechnology

Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems

Immergas

Viessmann Manufacturing

Other prominent vendors

Alfa Laval

Beretta International

Carrier

Columbia Boiler Company

Crown Boiler

De Dietrich (DDR Americas)

Glow-worm

LAARS Heating Systems

Lennox International

Lochinvar

NTI Boilers

PB Heat (Peerless)

Raypak

Remeha

SIME

Slant/Fin

Smith Cast Iron Boilers

Superior Boiler Works

Unical

US Boiler Company

Utica Boilers

Vaillant Group

Velocity Boiler Works

Weil-McLain

Westinghouse Electric

Market driver

Growing demand for smart homes and development of smart cities

Market challenge

Uncertainties associated with global crude oil prices

Market trend

Growing use of smart thermostats

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Market overview

Global domestic non-condensing boiler market

Global domestic condensing boiler market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Market overview

Domestic boiler market in EMEA

Domestic boiler market in APAC

Domestic boiler market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

