In the present scenario, minimum dependency on fossil fuels is the prime objective for the entire world, since these energy sources are limited and are declining at a rapid rate. This has diverted the focus of various countries on a reliable energy supply. To achieve the set objective, the renewable energy production throughout the world must be drastically increased. Thus wind energy is prominent and best solution for the production of energy across the globe. The wind energy is produced with the help of wind turbines. Wind speed is considered to increase with the help of the continuity principle. This can be attained by the installation and expansion of many on-shore and off-shore wind parks built with the help of wind turbines.

Wind turbines come in various configurations and sizes, and are built from wide range of materials. In other terms, a wind turbine comprises of a rotor that has wing shaped blades linked to a hub, a nacelle that contains a drive train comprising of a connecting shafts, gearbox, generator, support bearings, tower and various electrical equipments. The turbine blades play a crucial role in the wind turbines. Blades are needed to protect an optimum cross section for aerodynamic efficiency to produce the maximum torque to propel the generators. The efficiency of the wind turbine is directly dependent on the material of the blade, angle and shape of the blade. Hence, the material of the turbine blade is very important in wind turbines. Blade material possesses high stiffness, long fatigue life features and low density.

Wing shaped blades on the rotor harvest the energy in the wind stream. The rotor transforms the kinetic energy of the wind to rotational energy transmitted with the help of drive train to the generator. Generated electricity can be directly connected from the feed to the utility grid. The cost and weight of the turbine are some of the key points for making wind energy competitive with various other power sources. The real opportunity today is through better and low cost materials, while ensuring that reliability is maintained.

Components of the turbines are changing drastically as technology continuously improves and evolves. There is a direct trend towards light weight systems. Low cost materials and light weight are key important factors of blades and towers. Firstly, the weight of the rotor and blades is multiplied to get the exact weight.

Blades are generally made of GRP, which is expected to continue in the future as well, while use of CFRP may help to cut down weight and cost up to some extent. Reliability and low cost are some of the primary drivers for the material selection. Increasing in offshore applications may offset this trend in favor of the use of composites.

Growing population and emerging economies are some of the key drivers of the wind turbine rotor blade market. However, high cost required for the maintenance of the wind turbine rotor blade can hamper the growth of the market. Huge opportunities are there for wind turbine rotor blade market as demand for electricity is increasing at a healthy rate in Asia Pacific countries especially in India and China.

Some of the key companies in the business of wind turbine rotor blades are Kemrock Industries And Exports Limited, TANG ENERGY, SGS SA, Moog Inc., LM Wind Power Group, Blade Dynamics, Siemens AG among others.

