Variable frequency drive is a device used for controlling the frequency and voltage that is supplied to the motor, based on the application need and requirements. Variable frequency drives provide motion control and reduce the power use, as they regulate the motors and supply only the required voltage, thereby reducing power consumption. The global variable frequency drives market is segmented into the following power ratings: less than 1000 kW and greater than 1000 kW.

Technavios analysts forecast the global variable frequency drives market to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the period 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Variable Frequency Drives Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

Danfoos

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Other prominent vendors

Eaton

Emerson

Fuji Electric

General Electric

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Motors

Schaffner

SPOC Automation

Toshiba

WEG

Yaskawa Electric

Market driver

Increasing energy efficiency by using variable frequency drives

Market challenge

Limitation of variable frequency drives in high-speed responses

Market trend

Improved cooling and increased functionality of the drives

