Urea formaldehyde is also known as urea methanal. It is mainly used as a resin and adhesive in various end-user applications such as plywood, particle boards, coatings, decorative lubricants, and molding compounds. Urea formaldehyde is formed by reacting urea and formaldehyde in the presence of some mild base such as pyridine. It is a thermosetting synthetic resin mainly consumed as adhesive for construction (for bonding) and building materials. Urea formaldehyde costs less compared with other resins such as phenol formaldehyde and melamine formaldehyde.

Technavios analysts forecast the global urea formaldehyde market to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global urea formaldehyde market for 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

Technavio's report, Global Urea Formaldehyde Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Key vendors

ARCL Organics

BASF

Hexion

INEOS

MRI

Other prominent vendors

Ashland

Borealis

Chemiplastica

Chimica Pomponesco

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

HEXZA

Kronospan

Tembec

Market driver

Cost-effective

Market challenge

Low water resistance

Market trend

Remarkable growth in APAC

