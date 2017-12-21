This report studies the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) market by product and Application/end industries.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://tinyurl.com/ycx7hr35

The global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS).

EU also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

The major players in global market include

Cisco Systems

Computer Science Corporation

BT Group

8×8

West Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Voss Solutions

Verizon Communication

Star2star Communications

Polycom.

