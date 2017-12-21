Latest industry research report on: Global Solid Wires Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts

Welding consumables broadly constitute welding wires, flux, stick electrodes, and filler metals. All these materials undergo melting to join two metals strongly and help protect the molten weld from any form of atmospheric contaminant. Welding wires are primarily used in arc welding and oxy-fuel welding technologies. Solid wires are widely used in metal inert gas welding that needs a shielding gas delivered from pressurized gas bottles. The shielding gas helps in protecting the molten weld pool from all atmospheric contaminants.

Technavios analysts forecast the global solid wires market to grow at a CAGR of 4.22% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global solid wires market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations and replacement market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Solid Wires Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Colfax (ESAB)

Hyundai Welding

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

The Lincoln Electric Company

Other prominent vendors

Ador Fontech Limited

Ador Welding

Air Liquide

Berkenhoff

BOC (The Linde Group)

Ceweld Nederland

D&H Scheron

Daido Steel

Gedik Welding

Harris Products Group

Haynes International

Hobart Brothers Company

IABCO

ITALFIL

Jiangsu ZhongJiang Welding Wire

KEI Industries

Kobe Steel

LaserStar Technologies

Luvata

Heico Wire Group

NovaTech

Saarstahl

Sandvik (Sandvik Materials Technology)

Sumitomo Electric Industries

The Indian Steel & Wire Products

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group

voestalpine Bhler Welding

WeldWire

Market driver

Positive outlook of the global construction sector

Market challenge

Introduction of new welding technology involves greater R&D expenses

Market trend

Addressing the issue of growing skill gap

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

