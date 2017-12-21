Latest industry research report on: Global Robotic Total Stations Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts
Robotic total stations provide control of instruments to operators working at a remote location. The operator can hold the reflector to control the total station from a particular point. Robotic total stations have advantages over manually operated total stations. The development of robotic total stations has allowed users to perform multiple calculations, adjustments, and determination of accurate points and precise distances at a much faster speed. While a manually operated total station requires a second person holding the prism to calculate distances, a robotic total station is fully automated and does not require an operator.
Technavios analysts forecast the global robotic total stations market to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotic total stations market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Robotic Total Stations Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Carlson Software
GENEQ
Leica Geosystems
Topcon
Trimble
Other prominent vendors
Beijing Bofei Instrument
Hilti
geo-FENNEL
Market driver
Reduced operational and labor cost
Market challenge
High implementation cost
Market trend
Multi-track prism technology
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
