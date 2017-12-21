“The Report Global Protein Bar Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Protein Bar
Protein bars are food supplement bars that contain protein. These bars are aimed mainly at consumers leading an active lifestyle, for example: Athletes and sports persons. It can also be taken as a snack item or as a meal replacement solution. In the last few years, the number of health-conscious consumers has increased worldwide mainly due to increasing health problems like: obesity, poor nutrition, and weak immune systems.
Technavios analysts forecast the global protein bar market to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global protein bar market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Protein Bar Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Kellogg
General Mills
Premier Nutrition
Quest Nutrition
thinkThin
Other prominent vendors
Grenade
Forward Foods
YouBar
OhYeah! Nutrition
Atkins Nutritionals
Abbott
Mars
Clif bars
KIND Snacks
NuGo Nutrition
Orgain
Market driver
Convenience factor
Market challenge
Product recalls
Market trend
Marketing initiatives for product promotions
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Global health and wellness market
PART 05: Market landscape
Global protein bar market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
Global medium protein bar market
Global low protein bar market
Global high protein bar market
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Protein bar market in the Americas
Protein bar market in EMEA
Protein bar market in APAC
PART 09: Key leading countries
The US
The UK
Australia
Canada
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
