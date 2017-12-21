Latest industry research report on: Global Pharmaceutical Traceability Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts
The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of type, application, medical condition, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, and financials.Acute Renal Failure Market: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Forecasts.
Pharmaceutical traceability deals with tracking and tracing a drug’s history, location, and application at any point in the supply chain. Serialization is a vital part of pharmaceutical traceability, wherein the medicines are provided with a unique serial number at the unit, lot, and pallet level. This helps in distinguishing the drug from counterfeit drugs and improve the traceability of the pharmaceutical supply chain.
Technavios analysts forecast the global pharmaceutical traceability market to grow at a CAGR of 19.25% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pharmaceutical traceability market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Pharmaceutical Traceability Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Avery Dennison
Cognex
Datalogic
Impinj
Zebra Technologies
Other prominent vendors
Adents
Alien Technology
AlpVision
Atlantic Zeiser
Authentix
Axway
Bar Code Integrators
SATO VICINITY
SMARTRAC
TraceLink
Market driver
Growing concern of drug counterfeit and theft
Market challenge
No global standard for serialization of drugs across the world
Market trend
Blockchain technology
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
