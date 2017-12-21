“The Report Global Petcoke Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Petcoke

Petroleum coke, also known as petcoke, is one among the highly-valued consumer products, which is produced during crude oil refining process. Petcoke, is a porous, infusible, and insoluble solid composed of highly condensed aromatic polycyclic hydrocarbons, with a small content of hydrogen and other organic compounds. Petcoke, which ranges from a dark gray color to a black mass, is a refinery by-product produced by coking residues or heavy fractions of crude oil.

Technavios analysts forecast the global petcoke market to grow at a CAGR of 7.82% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global petcoke market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Petcoke Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BP

Chevron

Royal Dutch Shell

Reliance Industries

CNPC

Saudi Aramco

Other prominent vendors

Exxon Mobil

Essar Oil

HMEL

HPCL

IOCL

ConocoPhillips

Oxbow Corporation

Valero Energy

Koch Carbon

Khurana Group

Trammo

Marathon Petroleum

Market driver

Petcoke as a cost-effective fuel

Market challenge

Increasing investments in renewable source of energy

Market trend

Increase in the complexity of refineries

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Global petcoke market by product segment

Global fuel-grade petcoke market

Global calcined petcoke market

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Global petcoke market by end-user segment

Global petcoke market by cement industry

Global petcoke market by power industry

Global petcoke market by aluminum industry

Global petcoke market by steel industry

Global petcoke market by fertilizer industry

Global petcoke market by paper industry

