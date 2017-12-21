Latest industry research report on: Global Military Heads-up Display Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts

HUD systems use a transparent display screen that is placed above the aircraft controls at the pilots head level. The required mission information is displayed on the transparent screen so that the display is overlaid on the pilots normal cockpit view. This allows pilots to keep their heads up and their eye sights along the flight trajectory, even while looking at the information displayed on the HUDs. As pilots need not have to repeatedly change his/her line of sight between display panels and flight trajectory, HUD has reduced the operators reaction time and enhanced their split-second decision-making capability.

Technavios analysts forecast the global military heads-up display (HUD) market to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Military Heads-up Display (HUD) Market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new developments, procurements, and installations.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Military Heads-up Display (HUD) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

Honeywell International

Rockwell Collins

Saab

Other prominent vendors

Dassault Aviation

Esterline Technologies

Thales Group

Market driver

Enhancement in situational awareness with integration of night vision in HUDs

Market challenge

Visual clutter on HUDs

Market trend

Emergence of DLE technology for HUDs

