About Petroleum Sorbent Pads

Petroleum sorbent pads are a part of oil and chemical spill kits and are used to clean up spills. Oil and chemical spill kits are safety equipment used by workers in areas susceptible to oil and chemical spill hazards. The oil and chemical spill kits include all forms of PPE that protect the wearer from oil and chemical spill hazards. These spill kits are widely deployed for handling critical situation as a result of spillage. The oil and chemical spill kits consist of absorbent pads, oil absorbent socks, oil absorbent booms, oil absorbent cushions, gloves, disposable bags, and protective clothing.

Technavios analysts forecast the global petroleum sorbent pads market to grow at a CAGR of 3.98% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global petroleum sorbent pads market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Petroleum Sorbent Pads Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

3M

Chemtex

Darcy Spillcare Manufacture

ENPAC

New Pig Corporation

NPS Corp

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Other prominent vendors

Brady Worldwide

Unique Safety Services

GEI Works

Global Spill Control

American Textile & Supply

Enretech

Wilkie Offshore

ESP Sorbents

Grace Safety Engineering

Breg Environmental

Meltblown Technologies

Market driver

Increasing incidents of oil spills and pipeline ruptures

Market challenge

Saturation and buoyancy of petroleum sorbent pads

Market trend

Increase in oil spill preparedness programs

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Global petroleum sorbent pads market by end-users

Oil and gas industry

Chemical industry

Manufacturing industry

Transportation industry

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Overview

Americas

APAC

EMEA

