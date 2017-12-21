Global ICP Monitoring Device Market, Size,Share,Market Intelligence,Company Profiles,Market Trends,Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

Global ICP Monitoring Device Market are the system that are used to measure and monitor the intracranial pressure (ICP). ICP is the pressure inside the skull and thus in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and brain tissue caused by trauma or other diseases. ICP monitoring has wide applications in the diagnostics and post-operative treatments of the patient suffering from carnial injury. The Global ICP Monitoring Device Market is anticipated to grow with the CAGR of 6.4% during the period 2017-2022. Increasing prevalence of the neurological disorders across the globe and traumatic accidents, along with increasing brain injuries are estimated to be the major factors that are augmenting the demand of the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market. Moreover, paradigm shift form invasive monitoring to non-invasive monitoring devices and technological advancements in brain monitoring devices are also one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. However, lack of skilled surgeons and technicians and high cost of complex brain monitoring devices are the major constraints in the growth of the market.

The global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is studies in detail by segmenting it in into key criteria such as technique and applications. On the basis of the techniques, market is segmented into invasive monitoring technique and non-invasive technique devices. Invasive monitoring technique is further divided into external ventricular drainage and micro transducer ICP monitoring. External ventricular drainage technique is estimated to be the leading invasive monitoring technique owing to its accuracy and precise measurement ability of ICP and its high adoption rate in emergency centers and hospitals. Non-invasive techniques are also further divided into fundoscopy, MRI or CT scan, optic nerve sheath diameter, transcranial Doppler ultra-sonogram, tympanic membrane displacement. MRI and CT scan are estimated to account for major share in the non-invasive monitoring techniques market. However, optic nerve sheath diameter is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Further, on the basis of the application, our market is bifurcated into intracerebral hemorrhage, meningitis, subarachnoid hemorrhage and traumatic brain injury. Traumatic brain injuries are estimated to account for major share in the global intracranial pressure monitoring market owing to high prevalence rate of the traumatic brain injuries across the globe. It is estimated that the traumatic brain injuries accounts for more than 2.5 million hospitalization, emergency room visit and deaths across US alone. These are the major factors backing the growth of the traumatic brain injuries in the market.

GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

Global Intracranial pressure monitoring market is further segmented on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. On the basis of the geography, our market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the leading region in the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market. Well established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of the numerological disorders and brain injuries in the region and increasing adoption of the advanced monitoring devices are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region due to increasing healthcare expenditure and presence of large patient pool suffering from brain disorders.

Competitive Insights

Key players of the Intracranial pressure monitoring devices market are Ad-Tech Medical Instrument, CAS Medical Systems, Codman and Shurteff Inc., Compumedics, Electrical Geodesics, Gaeltec Devices, Haiying Medical , Headsense Medical, Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation , Koronis Biomedical Technologies, Medatronic PLC, Natus Medical, NeuroDX Development, Orsan Medical Technologies, Raumedic AG, Sophysa Ltd., Spiegelberg GMBH &Co., Third Eye Diagnostics, Vittamed, Vivonics and so on.

