Industrial visual management systems are devices installed in industrial premises to monitor and display the operational status. They raise alarms to help workers in taking the necessary steps and fix abnormal conditions. These systems consist of devices that collect and measure the parameters of a process to compare it with the standards and display the deviations.

Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial visual management systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial visual management systems market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Visual Management Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Red Lion Controls

Seiki Systems

TXM

Visual Management Systems

Visual Management Technology

Other prominent vendors

PMI

Kanban Tool

Visual Workplace

VisualFactory

iObeya

Think Tank Engineers

Life Cycle Engineering

Market driver

Visual display systems support effective management of industrial resources

Market challenge

Threat of cyber security

Market trend

On-job training methodologies adopted by industries

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

