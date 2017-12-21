“The Report Global Glyphosate Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Glyphosate
Glyphosate is a non-selective herbicide with chemical name N-(phosphonomethyl) glycine. The compound is widely used to control and kill weeds, including annual broadleaf weeds and unwanted grasses that grow along with crop that consume all nutrients from the soil, thereby hindering the growth of the crops. Glyphosate is effective for longer duration in soil owing to its longer half-life, which is an average of two months. Glyphosate is used for different purposes such as agriculture and public and private gardening.
Technavios analysts forecast the global glyphosate market to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global glyphosate market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
APAC
Europe
North America
South America
MEA
Technavio’s report, Global Glyphosate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Bayer
BASF
The Dow Chemical Company
Monsanto Company
Syngenta
Other prominent vendors
ADAMA Agricultural Solutions
Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry
GOOD HARVEST
Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals
Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical
Nantong Lihua Agrochemical
Nufarm
Market driver
Simple and cost-effective weed control solution
Market challenge
Harmful effects of glyphosate
Market trend
Increasing adoption of GM seeds and crops
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Global glyphosate market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
Global glyphosate market by application
Global glyphosate market by oilseeds and pulses
Global glyphosate market by cereals and grains
Global glyphosate market by fruits and vegetables
Global glyphosate market by others
PART 07: Market segmentation by types
Global glyphosate market by type
Global glyphosate market by conventional crops
Global glyphosate market by genetically modified (GM) crops
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Global glyphosate market by geography
Glyphosate market in South America
Glyphosate market in APAC
Glyphosate market in North America
Glyphosate market in Europe
Glyphosate market in MEA
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
