Emergency eyewash and showers are designed to flush the users eye/face, head, and body, and can also be used for flushing off contaminants and other chemical agents from clothing. The report considers industrial safety applications of emergency eyewash and shower products and excludes laboratory-based applications. The development in IoT and the integration of automated safety solutions with emergency eyewash and showers are a major propelling factor for the global market. The growing economies in Southeast Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East countries will provide a major growth momentum for the market during the forecast period.

Technavios analysts forecast the global emergency eyewash and showers market to grow at a CAGR of 6.44% during the period 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key vendors

BRADLEY

Haws

Hughes Safety Showers

Pratt Safety

Sellstrom

Other prominent vendors

Acorn Engineering Company

ATS Global

BROEN-LAB

B-SAFETY

Carlos Arboles

Core Safety Group

DELABIE

ECOSAFE

Encon Safety Products

Enware

GIA Premix

Global Spill Control

Guardian Equipment

HEMCO

INTERTEC

Krusman Ndduschar

Matcon

National Safety Solution

Sigma-Aldrich

Speakman

STG

Super Safety Services

Taheri Enterprises

Udyogi

Unique Safety Services

Market driver

Increasing availability of low-cost drench showers

Market challenge

Maintenance and inspection costs

Market trend

Maintenance and inspection costs

