About Electronic Warfare

Electronic warfare or EW is the act of deploying electromagnetic (EM) waves or directed energy to counter adversaries on the battleground. The concept involves controlling the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) to attack and defend oneself from the enemy. EM activities are not limited to radio frequencies; they include wavelengths of infrared, visible, and ultraviolet frequencies as well. EW can be launched from land, sea, air, or space as well as through manned or unmanned platforms.

Technavios analysts forecast the global electronic warfare market to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electronic warfare market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers developments and procurements of technologies and systems.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Electronic Warfare Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Company

Other prominent vendors

Boeing

Cobham

Harris

FishEye Software

General Dynamics

Mercury Systems

Saab

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics Group

Market driver

Growing demand for intelligence gathering

Market challenge

Issues with emitter classification

Market trend

Development of next-generation electronic jammer

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 05: Market segmentation by application

Segmentation of global EW market by application

Global military EP systems market

Global military ES systems market

Global military EA systems market

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

Segmentation by regions

EW market in Americas

EW market in EMEA

EW market in APAC

PART 07: Decision framework

PART 08: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 09: Market trends

