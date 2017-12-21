According to a new report Global Electric Heat Tracing Market, published by KBV research, the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Freeze Protection Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023growing at a CAGR of 3.5 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.0% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Process Temperature Maintenance Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Viscosity Control Market.
The Self-Regulating market holds the largest market share in Global Electric Heat Tracing Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Mineral–Insulated market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Skin Effect market would garner market share of $424.7 million by 2023.
The Oil & Gas market holds the largest market share in Global Electric Heat Tracing Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period. The Power & Energy market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Water & Wastewater Management market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.8% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/electric-heat-tracing-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Emerson Electric Co., Pentair plc., Thermon, Inc., Chromalox, Inc., Danfoss, Briskheat Corporation, Parker-Hannifin, Bartec, eltherm GmbH, and Warmup Plc.
