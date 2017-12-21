“The Report Global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software

CPQ software is an enterprise software application used by end-users (including B2B and B2C businesses) to bring together activities such as configuring, quoting, and pricing of their products. The software helps ease the process of quoting of products made through make-to-order (MTO) and assemble-to-order (ATO) production methods. The low price of CPQ software has made it affordable for many SMBs in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil to adopt CPQ software for pricing and quoting.

Technavios analysts forecast the global configure price and quote (CPQ) software market to grow at a CAGR of 14.53% during the period 2017-2021.

View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1326154/global-configure-price-and-quote-market-research-reports

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global configure price and quote (CPQ) software market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Apttus

Callidus Software

FPX

Oracle

PROS

Salesforce.com

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1326154

Other prominent vendors

Aspire Technologies

Cincom Systems

ConnectWise

IBM

Infor

Model N

SAP

Vendavo

Market driver

Increasing need for higher productivity

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Lack of coordination among business units

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Increase in mobility solutions

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Send An Enquiry Request @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/1326154

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 05: Market segmentation by deployment

Global CPQ software market by deployment

On-premises CPQ software

Cloud-based CPQ software

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

Global CPQ software market by geography

Americas

EMEA

APAC

PART 07: Decision framework

PART 08: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 09: Market trends

Increase in mobility solutions

Growing M&A in the CPQ software market

Growing use of deal intelligence

PART 10: Vendor landscape

Overview

Other prominent vendors

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiketa

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz