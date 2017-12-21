Latest industry research report on: Global Biodiesel Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts

Biodiesel is an alternative fuel for automotive engines, which is produced by the chemical reaction of a raw material, such as vegetable oil or animal fat, with an alcohol such as methanol or ethanol. Biodiesel is a better alternative for the environment as it is produced from renewable resources, and it releases low emissions compared with normal diesel. As it is produced domestically from natural resources, its use decreases the dependency on imported fuel, and it also contributes to a country’s economy.

Technavios analysts forecast the global biodiesel market to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% during the period 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

South America

APAC

Europe

ROW

Key vendors

Archer Daniels Midland

BIOX

Bunge

Cargill

Wilmar International

Other prominent vendors

Altenesol

Argent Energy

biomax fuels

KFS Biodiesel

Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy

Louis Dreyfus

MNZER Bioindustrie

NESTE

RB FUELS

Renewable Energy Group

Vance Group

White Mountain Biodiesel

YAMUNA BIO ENERGY

Market driver

Increasing demand for biofuels

Market challenge

High operating costs of biodiesel

Market trend

Biofuels from spent bleaching earth

