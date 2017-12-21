This report on the ‘Global Barrier Shrink Films Market’ has recently been included to Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)’s extensive research repository. The innovation in technology is the major factor for the growth of the quality barrier shrink films that can help in the packaging of fresh food product. Introduction of new generation, lightweight, and ultra-high performance will offer a high spur to the development of the barrier shrink films market across the world during the period of forecast, 2017-2022. The food packaging industry is always focused on innovation for the next level packaging for the food for improving product visibility, enhance protection and to fulfill the demand of consumer by innovating packaging for extending the shelf life of the product or food.

Global Barrier Shrink Films Market: Segmental Analysis & Regional Snapshot

The worldwide market for barrier shrink films is segmented on the basis of type of barrier, type of material, end use, and product type.

Based on end use, the report bifurcates the worldwide market for barrier shrink films into cosmetics and personal care, electronics, healthcare, food and beverages and other end users

In respect of terms of barrier, the report categorizes the global market for barrier shrink film into ultra-high barriers, high, medium, and low barrier

On the basis of the material type, the report segments the global barrier shrink films market into ethyl vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyamide (PA), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE) and other material type

On the basis of regional front, the global market for barrier shrink films is divided into Latin America, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, Japan, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan

On the basis of product, the barrier shrink films market could be categorized into shrink wraps, chubs, shrink forms, vacuum bags, and flow packs. Of these, vacuum bags are expected to dominate in terms of revenue share. However, the market is anticipated to grow at a 5.8% CAGR during the assessment period.

Furthermore, the sub segments of the barrier shrink films market is further summarized in detail such as, North America, Europe and Latin America is anticipated to exhibit a positive development in this market. Whereas, the Middle East & Africa and Japan is projected to grow slowly in the near future. Also, Asia Pacific excluding Japan could reach 255 BPS during the assessment period of 2017 to 2022. Among all the region, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue.

Global Barrier Shrink Films Market: Competitive Analysis

The report provides the competitive landscape of the worldwide market for barrier shrink film. In this segment the report offers a snapshot of some of the top dominating players presently functioning in the barrier shrink film market and their market share and size in detailed. The report also profiles the leading companies operating in the global market for barrier shrink film which include Premiumpack GmbH, Flexopack S.A., Buergofol GmbH, Flavorseal Llc., Schur Flexibles Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., Winpak Ltd., Bemis Company, Inc., and Sealed Air Corporation.

