The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of type, application, medical condition, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, and financials.

Torsion testing machine is a material testing machine that is used for testing certain properties of the material, such as torsional stiffness, shear stress, yield strength, and ductility. Automotive torsion testing bench can measure the properties of materials under different load conditions and temperature conditions. Automotive parts and components, such as driveshaft, steering system, and BIW are tested using automotive torsion test machine.

Technavios analysts forecast the global automotive torsion test bench market to grow at a CAGR of 2.23% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive torsion test bench market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Automotive Torsion Test Bench Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

DYNA-MESS

IABG

Illinois Tool Works

TestResources

Zwick Roell

Other prominent vendors

ADMET

ALFING

Hegewald & Peschke

Krystal Elmec

Link Engineering

Xcite Systems

Market driver

Technological advancement in automotive parts

Market challenge

Increase in use of simulation software for torsion testing

Market trend

New materials for automotive parts demand physical test

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

