A turbocharger goes for refurbishing or remanufacturing in the case of wear down of the turbocharger as refurbished turbochargers are inexpensive as compared to the complete replacement of the turbocharger. Currently, most of the diesel engines are equipped with turbochargers, whereas, in gasoline engines, most of the vehicles equipped with direct injection technology are equipped with turbochargers. Direct injection technology in conjunction with turbochargers plays a crucial role in downsizing the engine without compromising the power output.
Technavios analysts forecast the global automotive refurbished turbochargers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive refurbished turbochargers market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Automotive Refurbished Turbochargers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
BorgWarner
Honeywell
IHI
Other prominent vendors
Delphi Automotive
Cummins
Detroit Diesel Corporation
BTN Turbo
Precision Turbo and Engine
Market driver
Lower cost of refurbished turbochargers
Market challenge
Switching cost from port injection technology to direct injection technology
Market trend
Increased adoption of electric turbochargers
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
