The Global anatomic pathology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 % during 2017-2022. The branch of medicine that studies the effect of disease on the structure of body organs, both as a whole (grossly) and microscopically is known as Anatomic (or anatomical) pathology. The major application of anatomic pathology is to identify abnormalities that can help to diagnose and manage treatment of diseases. Although one of the frequent uses of anatomic pathology is to help identify and manage various types of cancerous tumors, it is also valuable in evaluating other conditions, including autoimmune disorders, kidney and liver diseases, and infections. In fact, in most hospitals, all tissue removed during surgery must be examined by a pathologist.

The global market is growing at a very fast pace owing to the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases including kidney or liver diseases, infectious diseases, and cancer. Cancer cases are growing exponentially around the world, with maximum patients suffering from colorectal, lung, prostate, and breast cancer. According to world cancer society in 2012 around 14.1 million new cases and 8.2 million cancer mortality were recorded this data is expected to boost by 21.7 million by 2030. Biomarkers are presenting a promising approach in the diagnosis of cancer and other diseases. The elevating use of biomarkers for the diagnosis of diseases is predicted to considerably accelerate the development of the anatomic pathology market. Apart from that, developing healthcare infrastructure and the growing elderly population also plays a contributing role, as elderly individuals are more prone to infectious diseases, thereby demanding proper diagnosis for effective treatment. Demand for anatomic pathology services is rising due to rising number of chronic diseases and therefore biopsies is also increasing. Any failure to deal with the large number of biopsies or comply with recommendations for cancer cases or other sample handling or additional testing may pose a major challenge. Improvement in turnaround time is another critical element of management, which act as a barrier in the growth of global anatomic pathology market.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is having the highest market share of global market owing to increasing investments by government & academic research centers in diagnostic research, prevalence of lung cancer & other chronic diseases, growing elderly population, the presence of major players in this region and high attention to biomarkers research. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest market growth in the upcoming time period owing to rising population which directly increase chronic diseases, the presence of emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan, improved standards in health care services, growing demand for superior medical care, and the growing awareness regarding the importance of anatomic pathology investigation among health practitioners are some of the major factors which act as a motivator in the growth of APAC region.

The Key Players in the Global anatomic pathology market Include Abbott Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abcam, Adnagen, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Agendia, Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory, Autogenomics, Biocare Medical, Biocartis, Cellmax Life, Cancer Genetics, Digipath, Enzo Biochem, Epic Sciences, Janssen Diagnostic, Monogram Biosciences, Nucleix, Omnyx, Oxford Cancer Biomarkers, Rarecyte, Sakura Finetek Usa, Tecan, Volitionrx and so on Partnership, R&D, M&A, Product Launch Are The Key Strategy Adopted In The Global anatomic pathology market.

Global anatomic pathology market is segmented on the basis of, application, product and services, end users and regional outlook.

