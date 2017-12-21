Glass Packaging Market 2017
Synopsis of the Global Glass Packaging Market
Market Scenario
Globally there is an increase in demand for alcoholic beverages and beer which has augmented the market for glass packaging. The non-reactive nature of glass makes it a suitable packaging material in pharmaceutical and alcoholic beverages industry. This is backed by the increased awareness for eco-friendly packaging and increase in investments by packaging companies which has led to the growth of the global glass packaging market.
Segments
Global glass packaging market is segmented on the basis of Application and Region. On the basis of application it is segmented as alcoholic beverages, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and others. Additionally on the basis of region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.
Key Players
The key players of Global Glass Packaging Market report include-
Owens Illinois Inc.
Saint-Gobain
Ardagh Group
Gerresheimer AG and Vetropack Holding AG
Amcor Ltd
Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd
Tamron Co.Ltd.
Piramal Glass Limited
Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd
Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH
Vidrala SA
Wiegand Glas
Berk Company LLC
Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd
Made from all-natural sustainable raw materials Glass Packaging is the much acclaimed and preferred packaging for preserving product’s taste or flavour and maintaining the integrity or healthiness of foods and beverages. Due to its nonporous and impermeable quality, and a complete recyclability glass packaging is widely preferred packaging material in pharmaceutical, chemical and alcoholic beverages industry. Offering transparency of colourless or coloured glass, Glass Packaging displays the content and revealing its quality, reflects the exclusivity and luxury nature of the product allowing the consumer to appreciate the product which actually enhances a product’s quality.
