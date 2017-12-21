Glass Packaging Market 2017

Synopsis of the Global Glass Packaging Market

Market Scenario

Globally there is an increase in demand for alcoholic beverages and beer which has augmented the market for glass packaging. The non-reactive nature of glass makes it a suitable packaging material in pharmaceutical and alcoholic beverages industry. This is backed by the increased awareness for eco-friendly packaging and increase in investments by packaging companies which has led to the growth of the global glass packaging market.

Segments

Global glass packaging market is segmented on the basis of Application and Region. On the basis of application it is segmented as alcoholic beverages, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and others. Additionally on the basis of region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The key players of Global Glass Packaging Market report include-

Owens Illinois Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Ardagh Group

Gerresheimer AG and Vetropack Holding AG

Amcor Ltd

Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd

Tamron Co.Ltd.

Piramal Glass Limited

Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd

Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH

Vidrala SA

Wiegand Glas

Berk Company LLC

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd

The report for Global Glass Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Made from all-natural sustainable raw materials Glass Packaging is the much acclaimed and preferred packaging for preserving product’s taste or flavour and maintaining the integrity or healthiness of foods and beverages. Due to its nonporous and impermeable quality, and a complete recyclability glass packaging is widely preferred packaging material in pharmaceutical, chemical and alcoholic beverages industry. Offering transparency of colourless or coloured glass, Glass Packaging displays the content and revealing its quality, reflects the exclusivity and luxury nature of the product allowing the consumer to appreciate the product which actually enhances a product’s quality.

