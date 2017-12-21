“The Latest Research Report Footwear Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
Global Footwear Market: Overview
This market research study analyzes the global footwear market and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD Million) and volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2025. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the years to come.
Global Footwear Market: Market Dynamics
The global footwear industry has been experiencing rapid expansion, primarily due to rapid demand for new and innovative footwear products worldwide. Due to advancements in manufacturing processes, technology innovation and integration, modern, trendy, and comfortable shoes are being continuously developed at reasonable prices in order to keep pace with the growing demand for these products.
Rising sports activity has significantly increased the focus on sportswear globally. Different international brands are merging sportswear with fashion wear nowadays. In addition, there has been a surge in health and fitness activities among consumers worldwide, particularly in running and other sports. Thus, leading sports brands are continuously involved in the manufacturing of technically sophisticated and innovative products. On account of their changing lifestyles, men and women are wearing sports-inspired footwear in daily life. Versatility, comfort, and style are some of the major factors driving the appeal of sportswear, which in turn is likely to propel the growth of the footwear market globally.
An overall rise in the retail culture is triggering the growth of global footwear market. Factors such as great diversity in the footwear market and easy availability of products in many retail outlets are anticipated to encourage impulse buying of these products. Different brands as well as retailers are re-orienting their focus on this market, which has led to a significant increase in the number of retail outlets worldwide. Moreover, there has been noteworthy growth in the advertising and marketing related investments made by different brands. Internet retailing is also gaining prominence for the purchase of footwear across different cities. This channel is gaining popularity for the purposes of shopping for women’s footwear as well as sports footwear.
However, increasing production of counterfeit footwear products by local manufacturers is hindering the growth of the global footwear market. These duplicate products are hampering the distribution channel and are leading to a negative impact on the overall growth of the market.
Global Footwear Market: Market Segmentation
The report segments the market based on product type which includes athletic footwear and non-athletic footwear. The global athletic footwear market is further segmented into running and cross training/tennis shoe, soccer/football shoe, golf shoe, basketball shoe, hiking shoe, baseball shoe and others. The global non-athletic footwear market is classified into casual footwear, dress evening footwear, military boots, lite hiking outdoor sandal and others. On the basis of end use, the footwear market is subdivided into men’s footwear, women’s footwear and kids footwear. Based on materials, the market has been segmented into rubber, plastic and others. Additionally, based on distribution channel, the footwear market has been classified into online channels, shoe stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retail stores, textile retailers, and departmental stores. Furthermore, the global footwear market has been divided by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW).
Global Footwear Market: Competitive Overview
The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies and key developments. Major market participants profiled in this report include Nike Inc. (U.S.), Adidas AG (Germany), Puma SE (Germany), New Balance Inc. (U.S.), Asics Corp.(Japan), Bata Limited (Canada), Deichmann SE (Germany), Skechers USA, Inc. (U.S.), The Aldo Group Inc. (Canada), VF Corp.(U.S.), W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Jack Wolfskin (Germany), Sympatex Technologies GmbH (Germany), Polartec, LLC (U.S.), Kathmandu Holdings Limited (New Zealand), and Columbia Sportswear Company (U.S.).
Global footwear market: by product type
Athletic footwear
Running and cross training/tennis shoe,
Soccer/football shoe
American football/rugby shoe
Soccer shoe
Golf shoe
Basketball shoe
Hiking shoe
Baseball shoe
Others
Non-athletic footwear
Casual footwear
Dress evening footwear
Military boots
Hunting/fishing boots
Rain boots/galoshes
Winter/snow boots
Rocky military boots
Others
Lite hiking outdoor sandal
Others
Global footwear market: by End Use
Men’s Footwear
Women’s Footwear
Kids Footwear
Global footwear market: by Material
Rubber
Plastic
Others
Global footwear market: by Distribution Channel
Online Channel
Shoe Stores
Supermarket and Hypermarkets
Independent Retail Stores
Textile Retailers
Departmental Stores
Global footwear market: by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Rest of North America
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
South America
Middle East
Africa
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Preface
1.1 Report description
1.2 Research scope
1.3 Research methodology
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Footwear Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Key trends analysis
3.3 Market dynamics
3.3.1 Market drivers
3.3.1.1 Increasing focus on sportswear
3.3.1.2 Increasing retail culture
3.3.2 Market Restraints
3.3.2.1 Increase in counterfeit products
3.3.3 Market opportunities
3.3.3.1 Rising demand for innovative footwear products
3.4 Supply chain analysis
3.4.1 Raw material suppliers
3.4.2 Original equipment manufacturers
3.4.3 Distributors
3.4.4 End Users
3.5 Global Footwear Market: Company market share analysis
3.5.1 Market share by footwear key vendors, 2016 (Value %)
3.6 Waterproof membranes footwear
3.6.1 Global Waterproof Membranes Footwear Market, Revenue Forecast, 2016-2025 (USD Million)
3.6.2 Global Waterproof Membranes Footwear Market, Revenue Forecast, by Region, 2016 v/s 2025 (%)
3.7 Import and Export Analysis
3.7.1 Export
3.7.1.1 Major footwear exporting countries, 2016 (%)
3.7.1.2 Major footwear exporting countries, 2016 (USD Million)
3.7.2 Import
3.7.2.1 Major footwear importing countries, 2016 (%)
3.7.2.2 Major footwear importing countries, 2016 (USD Million)
3.8 Production Analysis of Footwear, by Country
3.9 Evolution of Private Label Products v/s Branded Products
