Increasing demand of consumer durables, growing Indian middle class, changing lifestyles will thrive the Indian corrugated box market”, Says RNCOS

As India is getting more industrialized and the retail revolution taking wings, it is the printing and packaging industries that have reasons to smile. Foreign capital inflows will lead to growth in organized retailing in India and this shall require more sophisticated, custom made corrugated packaging for the consumer goods. Consequently, many semi-automatic and manual corrugated box plants have refurbished themselves into automatic lines, looking forward to cater to larger retailers. Although the automatic plants are few in numbers, they have the capability for mass production with quality consistency and multicolor printing. Multinational retail giants such as Walmart, Tesco etc. would be the large takers of quality corrugated packaging.

Speculating the growth prospects of Indian corrugated box industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, Chief Executive, RNCOS said apart from huge domestic consumption, export goods too will boost the demand for automatic corrugated boxes due to stringent quality checks required in developed economies. Various quality parameters are to be met before the goods can be exported.

Various leading players have laid up automatic lines in SEZs and nearby consumer industries to tap the unmet demand. Horizon Packs is one such early bird. The huge transformation in the Indian corrugated box industry shall not only sweep out small, incompetent players but will also lead to organize and more profitable prospects for the automatic plants resulting in a win-win situation for both the corrugated box manufacturers as well as the consumer industries.

To tap the growing market, numerous major players such as TCPL Packaging Limited, Horizon Packs, TGI Packaging Pvt. Ltd. etc are continuously innovating and developing their brands to best suit the Indian market. Indian Corrugated box industry might exhaust its full potential and grow exponentially.

With over a decade of experience in providing business solutions/ market research and consultancy, RNCOS acts a growth partner to venture into and understand business environment better by providing solutions in all the business endeavors of our customers, be it product launching, geographic expansion, sales improvement, distributor/retailer tie-ups etc. We help the business prosper by providing our customers with actionable market intelligence and insights by studying the market dynamics, collating with the business and devising the right strategies.

Download the white paper from this link: http://rncos.viewpage.co/Indian-Corrugated-Box

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Other-Industry.htm