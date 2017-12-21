A dyno or dynamometer is a device that is used in evaluating power, force, or torque. For instance, the torque produced by a motor, engine, or other prime rotatingmoving parts can be determined by concurrently measuring rotations per minute and power. A dyno is also used to decide the power and torque necessary to drive a driven device such as a motor in a pump. In that case, a driving or motoring dynamometer is utilized. Dynamometers have a significant role in research and development laboratories. With the rising focus on creating an eco-friendly environment while improving the air quality, automobile firms are under tremendous pressure to improve vehicle engines while controlling emission and noise of exhaust gases. This has mandated automobile makers to either setup their own engine testing facilities or enter into contract with third party organizations for dynamometer testing on their new power train or engine.

The demand for clean and eco-friendly power sources such as wind, necessitates massive generators and turbines to produce power at a huge gauge in an efficient manner. To move forward with this kind of infrastructure, there is a consistent need for research and development facilities with dynamometers to calculate the torque and power output. Additionally, the machine/cutting tool business is flourishing based on recent developments in technology. This necessitates the use of force plates and multi component dynamometers for axial pressure calculations. Rehabilitation centers for treating wounded bones and muscles utilize dynamometers to calculate muscle grip and strength of patients.

The global dynamometer market growth is directly proportional to the increase in industrial activity of its end users. Major part of the revenue in this industry is generated by providing dynamometer- based services for testing, researching, and maintaining automotive, aerospace, and power equipment such as turbines, generators, motors, engines, powertrains, pumps, and compressors among others.

With strict laws being formulated for noise and emission control from vehicles, a new field is being created called NVH (noise, vibration and harness) where the design of engine and powertrain in a vehicle is continuously modified and upgraded. Hence, the only device available to validate the improved performance parameters is a dynamometer. The above mentioned reason is a major driver of the dynamometer products & services market.

The dynamometer products and services market can be segmented into five broad categories. By type, by resistance, by transmission, by end users,and by force. By type, the market can be further segmented into absorption, transmission and motoring (AD/DC). By resistance, the market has been further segmented into solid friction dynamometers, hydraulic/liquid friction dynamometers, and eddy-current dynamometers. By transmission, the market is further drilled down into epicyclic train, belt, Tatham, and von Hefner. By measurement, the market is divided into 0 – 250N, 250-1000N, 1kN-8kN, and 8kN-60kN. By end users, the market is further segmented into testing & research facility, power equipment, automotive services, kinesiology, and machine tools. Additionally the global dynamometer products & services market has been further divided into five regions; they are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Europe held the maximum market share in the dynamometer products & services market followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to the presence of major developing nations such as India and China.

