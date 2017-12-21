“The Latest Research Report Consumer Products and Retail Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Product lifecycle management (PLM) represents an overall vision and systematic data management related to the product design, production, support, as well as its ultimate disposal in a product development process in organizations. There are certain variables such as time, functions, performance, and price that change frequently in tandem with the product lifecycle processes. Therefore, the product innovation process should be based on changes in the aforementioned variables to meet the market demand. Delivering the right product at the right time is the major goal of enterprises in the market. PLM provides many benefits to organizations, such as significant reduction in time-to-market for the product, production cost minimization, and product quality and reliability enhancement. The various challenges faced by product development teams in enterprises include globalization, as well as growing demand for mass customization and quick innovation. These challenges are leading to the growing need for PLM solutions, which provide the collaborative environment and knowledge management of a product’s lifecycle process.

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global consumer products and retail market and global PLM market for consumer products and retail end-users. Report analysis for global consumer products section is based on different sector types while for the global PLM market for consumer products and retail end-user section, the analysis is based on component types, end-use applications, and geography. In terms of geographical regions, the report segments the global consumer products and retail market and global PLM market for consumer products and retail end-user into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. North America is further segmented into the U.S. and Rest of North America, while Europe is divided into EU7, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Rest of Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is subdivided into Japan, China, South Asia, Australasia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Also, MEA is further segmented into Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, North Africa, Southern Africa, and Rest of MEA, while Latin America is subdivided into Brazil and Rest of Latin America.

The PLM market is categorized based on component types into software and services. The market is experiencing implementation of PLM software in both on-premise as well as cloud based models. The report further segments both on-premise and cloud-based PLM into various software types including CAD/CAM/CAE (CAx), numerical control (NC), simulation and analysis (S&A), architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), collaborative product definition management (CPDM), digital manufacturing, electronic design automation (EDA), and others. The PLM services market is also subdivided into consulting, integration, and operation & maintenance. This research report provides complete insights into different consumer products and retail end-use application sectors of PLM including footwear, apparel, durables, consumer packaged goods, and others (toys, jewelry, and electronic consumer appliances). The report analyzes each of these segments for various geographical segments considered under the scope of the study.

Furthermore, the report analyzes the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the PLM market for consumer products and retail end-use. The report also discusses the prevailing market trends, prospective growth opportunities, and major strategies increasing the popularity of PLM software and services. It also provides the market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue. Also provided is the market positioning of key players in the global PLM market for consumer products and retail end-use.

Additionally, the report includes competitive profiling of the major players engaged in offering consumer products and retail market and PLM software and services. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The key market players profiled in this study include both software vendors and service providers. The major retail providers profiled include Metro AG, Kroger Company, Carrefour SA, Tesco PLC, Costco Wholesale Corporation, and Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Consumer products major include Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Amway, Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal Group, Nestle S.A., and PepsiCo, Inc. The major PLM software vendors profiled in the report are Dassault Systemes, PTC, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Gerber Scientific, Inc., Infor, Centric Software, and Selerant Corporation. The major service providers of PLM profiled in the study are IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Atos SE, and Hewlett-Packard Company.

The Global Consumer Products and Retail Market has been segmented as follows:

Consumer Products and Retail Market, by Sector

Footwear

Apparel

Durables (Sporting Goods and Furniture)

Consumer Packaged Goods

Others (Toys, Jewelry and Electronic Consumer Appliances)

Consumer Products and Retail Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Rest of the North America

Europe

EU7 (U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium and Netherlands)

CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, & Sri Lanka)

Australasia (Australia, NZ & Guinea)

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of the Latin America

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Research Description

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Consumer Products and Retail Market (2014 and 2022)

2.2 Global Consumer Products and Retail Market, 2013 – 2022, Revenue (US$) and Y-o-Y Growth (%)

2.2.1 Global Consumer Products and Retail Market

2.2.1.1 Global Consumer Products and Retail Market, 2013 – 2022, Revenue (US$ Tn) and Y-o-Y Growth (%)

2.2.1.2 Global Consumer Products and Retail Market, By Sector, 2014 (US$ Tn)

2.2.1.3 Global Consumer Products and Retail Market, By Geography (US$ Tn)

2.2.2 Global PLM Market for Consumer Products and Retail End-use

2.2.2.1 Global PLM Market for Consumer Products and Retail End-use, 2013 – 2022, Revenue (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth (%)

2.2.2.2 Global PLM Market for Consumer Products and Retail End-use, By Component, 2014 (US$ Mn)

2.2.2.3 Global PLM Market for Consumer Products and Retail End-use, By Sector, 2014 (US$ Mn)

2.2.2.4 Global PLM Market for Consumer Products and Retail End-use, By Geography (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3 Global Consumer Products and Retail Market Analysis, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Tn)

3.1 Key Trends Analysis

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Intriguing focus on Customer Experience

3.2.1.2 Growth of Modern Grocery Retailers

3.2.1.3 FMCG & Retail Companies leveraging on disruptive technology for customer reach

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Government Regulations and Domestic/Regional Competition

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 More investments and economic growth of Emerging Markets in APAC region

3.2.3.2 Rapid Urbanization, high Industry activity and tendency for healthy and hygienic lifestyle

3.3 Global Consumer Products and Retail Market Analysis, By Sector, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

3.3.1 Overview

3.3.1 Footwear

3.3.2 Apparel

3.3.3 Durables (Sporting Goods and Furniture)

3.3.4 Consumer Packaged Goods

3.3.5 Others (Toys, Jewelry and Electronic Consumer Appliances)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Market Positioning of Key Players for Consumer Products and Retail Market, 2014

3.4.2 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

3.4.3 Recommendations

