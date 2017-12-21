“The Latest Research Report Computer Aided Detection Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Computer aided detection (CAD) is a clinically established tool that helps in the diagnosis or detection of cancers, and cardiovascular and neurological diseases. These systems assist physicians to decrease false negative rate, detect cancer at early stages, reduce mortality rates caused due to cancer and other diseases, and improve inter and intra reader variability. Additionally, CAD systems are extensively used to help physicians in numerous tasks that include providing a second opinion to the diagnostic and detection outcomes and automatically recognizing all non-calcified lesions doubted of malignancy at images. A CAD system helps in diagnosis, detection, and risk assessment. The purpose of using a computer and CAD tools is to help in medical image diagnosis. Technologically advanced CAD systems provide a moderately trained physician the same diagnostic skills as an experienced radiologist. CAD has also been used to increase the sensitivity of diagnostic imaging in medical investigation and differential diagnostics.

This research study analyzes the market for computer aided detection in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. The report also includes key market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, affecting the demand for computer aided detection products globally and country wise. Comparative analysis has also been included in the executive summary for each region of 2016 and 2024.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the computer aided detection market. The stakeholders of this report include companies engaged in the manufacture of CAD products used along with medical imaging equipment in screening of cancers and other diseases. The executive summary section is included in this report to provide a snapshot of the market. It summarizes the market size, trends, and competition in different regions.

The market overview section of this report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the computer aided detection market in the current and future scenario. Market share analysis is provided to signify percentage share of the major players operating in the computer aided detection market. These factors will help the market players to chalk out business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market.

Based on application, the computer aided detection market has been segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, other cancers, and other disease. In terms of imaging modality, the market has been segmented into mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound imaging, tomosynthesis, CT, and others.

In terms of region, the computer aided detection market has been segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Moreover, analysis for the major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Japan China, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa have been provided in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the market in various regions has been provided in this section.

The report provides market estimation of the computer aided detection market in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for all the segments and sub segments, with CAGR % for the period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. Furthermore, the report incorporates market attractiveness analysis by product category that depicts the most attractive product segment in the global market during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

This report also includes a recommendations section that will assist new companies to establish their presence and existing market players to expand their market shares in the computer aided detection market. The report concludes with the company profile section, which includes company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments of market players. Key players profiled in the report include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Fujifilm Medical Systems USA, Inc., GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, and Philips Healthcare.

The global computer aided detection market has been segmented as follows:

Computer Aided Detection Market, by Application

Oncology

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Bone Cancer

Other Cancer

Cardiovascular and Neurological Indications

Computer Aided Detection Market, by Imaging Modality

Mammography

Ultrasound Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Tomosynthesis

Computed Tomography

Others

Computer Aided Detection Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

