Coal India plans to use clean coal technologies in a big way to implement the beneficiation (wash) of coal in the country. Coal groups like Aastha Minmet are also doing their bit to support the cause. India being the third largest producer of coal in the world, relies to a great extent on this resource.

A blueprint has already been prepared by Coal India Limited (CIL) to enhance this production, and increase it to 1 billion ton. CIL’s production during 2015-16 was 538.75 Metric Million Tons, while for 2016-17 it was 724.71 Metric Million Tons.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that the demand for energy in the world would grow by 60% in the next three decades mostly in developing countries like India, which has abundant coal reserves. India, alongside China, are major consumers of coal, accounting for 70% of the increase in world coal consumption. In India, around 70% of the growth in coal consumption is estimated to be in the electrical sector,and the rest in the industrial sector. “Coal used for generating electricity is presumed to grow by 2.7% per year”,says an official from Minmet India. He further added that coal will remain the indispensable fuel in India’s energy mix through 2030.

The present scenario of power generation based on coal is 73%. This power generation capacity for the year 2012 was 125 Giga Watts (GW), which is likely to see a major rise to 330-441GW by 2040. The official from Aastha Minmet India Pvt Ltd discussed cost effectiveness, and the major steps that needs to be taken for refining power plant efficacy, and decreasing the CHG emissions from the coal power plants in India.

The Coal Ministry of India has fixed four priorities: quality, safety, environmental management and clean coal technologies. The advantage of implementing such checks implies that the coal quality used is benificated (washed), which leads to economic savings and environmental benefits.

With the use of washed coals gaining popularity, the quality of the fuel has become concrete, leading to a beneficial power generation reducing the maintenance cost, carbon dioxide emissions and fuel and transportation cost.

With the Clean Coal India Initiative taking its major steps towards improving the acquisition of coal, “it is important we do not compromise with the people’s health and the nature for our personal benefits,” asserts the official from AasthaMinmet India. Besides, we also need to understand that this resource is non-renewable, and we must adhere to use it beneficially.