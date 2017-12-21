“The Latest Research Report Cloud Service Brokerage Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market: Overview

Cloud service brokerage refers to an intermediary acting between a company or a third party and a potential customer of cloud computing service. Services such as aggregation, integration and customization are provided by the broker to suit the cloud adoption needs of the customer. The global cloud service brokerage market has been showcasing considerable growth potential owing to the rising demand for cloud services. The rise in adoption of hybrid cloud model is also adding to the growth in cloud service brokers. Additionally, increasing vendor management issues is one of the key elements contributing to the rise in demand for cloud services.

Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market: Drivers and Restraints

The need to find new cloud services providers and integrators, along with the need for support, troubleshooting, and simplified deployment has contributed significantly towards the cloud service brokerage market as cloud service brokerage addresses these concerns. Integrating cloud-based solutions with enterprise computing infrastructure is gradually becoming complex. This is leading to a growing demand in adoption of cloud service brokerage for small, medium, and large enterprises as cloud service brokerage assists in the easy acceptance of the cloud in industries with rigorous data protection needs. However, owing to the nascent state of the cloud service brokerage market, there is a lack of awareness among small and medium sized enterprises regarding the existence and benefits of the market. This is expected to hinder the growth of the cloud service brokerage market during the forecast period.

Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market: Segmentation

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global cloud service brokerage market based on enterprise size, services, solution, end-use industry, and geography. Furthermore, the report provides complete insights into different cloud services through component segmentation, which includes cloud service aggregation, cloud service integration, and cloud service customization. The end-use industries for the global cloud service brokerage market are banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), telecom and information technology (IT), health care, retail, government, energy, and others. The report analyzes each of these segments for the various geographies considered under the scope of the study.

Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geographical regions, the report segments the global cloud service brokerage market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. North America is further segmented into the U.S., Canada and Rest of North America, while Europe is divided into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been subdivided into Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. MEA has also been further segmented into South Africa, UAE and Rest of MEA, while South America has been subdivided into Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America.

The report also provides an analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the cloud service brokerage market. It discusses the prevailing market trends, prospective growth opportunities, and major strategies increasing the popularity of the global cloud service brokerage market. It provides market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue. Also provided in the report is the market share of key players. Based on segment revenues, the market share of key players have been estimated. The report also provides industry evolution, value chain analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the global cloud service brokerage market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

Major business strategies adopted by key players, their SWOT analysis, and competition matrix have also been identified in the research report. The key market players profiled in this study include CapGemini S.A., Jamcracker, Inc., ComputeNext Inc., Accenture plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Nephos Technologies Ltd, NEC Corporation, Green Cloud Technologies, LLC, Appirio, Inc., Blue Wolf Group LLC, Dell Inc. and Cloud Sherpas, Inc.

Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Service

Cloud Service Aggregation

Cloud Service Integration

Cloud Service Customization

By Solution

Technology Enablement

Service

By Enabler

By Provider

By End-use Industry

Cloud Service Aggregation

Cloud Service Integration

Cloud Service Customization

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary : Global Cloud Brokerage Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunity

4.3. Key Trends

4.4. Global Cloud Brokerage Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2014 – 2024

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

4.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6. Eco-System Analysis

4.7. Market Outlook

5. Global Cloud Brokerage Market Analysis and Forecast, by Enterprise Size

5.1. Definition

5.2. Key Findings / Developments

5.3. Key Trends

5.4. Market Size Forecast by Enterprise Size, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Mn)

5.4.1. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.4.2. Large Enterprises

5.5. Enterprise size comparison matrix

5.6. Market Attractiveness by Enterprise Size

