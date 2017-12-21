According to Future Market Insights research report on the global bioabsorbable stents market, the market is anticipated to reach a value of more than US$ 350 Mn by the end of 2022 and is poised to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

The global bioabsorbable stents market is segmented on the basis of product type, disease indication, absorption rate, end user and region.

By product type, polymeric stents segment is expected to dominate the global market. As of 2017 statistics, this segment reflected a higher market share of 57.6% thus portraying dominance and is expected to continue to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period

Polymeric-coated metallic stents product segment is anticipated to reflect the highest growth rate to register an exponential CAGR of 12.2% throughout the period of forecast 2017-2022. This segment is also poised to gain the highest BPS by the end of 2022

Europe region is the most lucrative region and dominates the global market. This region is poised to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. North America region is anticipated to show the highest growth rate to register a CAGR of 10.2% throughout the period of forecast of 2017-2022

Hospitals segment by end user shows higher market share of 62.1% and also grows at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Following this segment, cardiac catheterization labs segment has secured second place with respect to market share and growth rate throughout the forecast period of 2017 to 2022

Coronary artery disease segment by disease indication is anticipated to grow at a significantly higher growth rate to register a CAGR of 10% and also poised to hold higher market share thereby dominating the global market. This segment is also expected to gain higher BPs by the end of 2022

Slow absorption rate segment by absorption rate is poised to register a CAGR of 10.3% throughout the period of forecast of 2017 to 2022 and also portrays dominance by reflecting a higher market share during the forecast period

Request A Sample of Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4819

Summary of Table of Content:

1. Global Bioabsorbable Stent Market – Executive Summary

2. Global Bioabsorbable Stent Market Overview

3. Global Bioabsorbable Stent Market Analysis and Forecast By Product Type

4. Global Bioabsorbable Stent Market Analysis and Forecast By End User

5. Global Bioabsorbable Stent Market Analysis and Forecast By Disease Indication

6. Global Bioabsorbable Stent Market Analysis and Forecast By Absorbtion Rate

7. Global Bioabsorbable Stent Market Analysis and Forecast By Region

8. North America Bioabsorbable Stent Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

9. Latin America Bioabsorbable Stent Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

10. Europe Bioabsorbable Stent Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

11. Japan Bioabsorbable Stent Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

12. APEJ Bioabsorbable Stent Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

13. MEA Bioabsorbable Stent Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

14. Global Bioabsorbable Stent Market Competition Landscape and Company Profile

15. Research Methodology

16. Secondary and Primary Sources

17. Assumptions and Acronyms

18. Disclaimer

Request to Browse Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bioabsorbable-stents-market/toc

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com