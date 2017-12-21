Global Automotive Lubricants Market Information Report by Type (Engine oil, Gear oil, Grease, Transmission fluids, Engine coolant, and OOther fluids), by Vehicle (Light, Commercial, and Heavy), and by Region – Forecast to 2027

Market Highlights

The global automotive powertrain system market is a progressing market, and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Automotive powertrain system is one of the most crucial vehicle parts which has been gaining a lot of attention among major vehicle manufacturers. Automotive industry has become one of the major revenue generator industries and has come up with several technological advancements in the last few years, automotive powertrain system being one of them. The global automotive powertrain system market has seen remarkable growth in the global market, and it has been observed that, its demand in the future is expected to grow with the CAGR of ~5.7%.

The automotive powertrain system performs an important function within the engine, and enhances its efficiency, enabling a smooth run of the vehicle. The automotive powertrain system majorly consists of components such as engine, transmission, drive shafts, differentials and others used to transform the stored energy into kinetic energy. These components works very efficiently, transmitting the engine performance to the powertrain system. The global automotive powertrain system market is mainly influenced by the growing factors such as low emission & improved fuel efficiency, and increasing sales of new vehicles. Strict government regulations on reducing vehicles emission, technological advancements and economically emerging economies, also influence the growth. A major hindrance that could prevent the market growth would be higher system cost. The growing demand for gasoline engine vehicles, and increasing disposable income, in many countries creates major market opportunities.

Market Scenario

Increasing number of automobiles globally and rapid surge in commercial activities has been one of the key factors of growth in the Automotive Lubricants Market. Growing number of passenger cars, growing popularity of Motor Sport and Auto Racing has also contributed to the growth of the Automotive Lubricants Market. Increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles is also going to fuel the demand in the Automotive Lubricants market.

Segments:

The global automotive powertrain system market segments has been divided on the basis ofas component, engine type, vehicles type and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented engine, transmission, differentials, drive shafts and others. Among these components, engine and transmission are expected to dominate the market, followed by differentials and drive shafts. Whereas, the engine type has been segmented as gasoline engine and diesel engine. Gasoline engine is expected to dominate the global market by type in 2016 in terms of market revenue. Due to the government regulations on reducing emission, people are opting for gasoline engines vehicles, which are resulting in more demand for automotive powertrain systems. On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Among these, passenger vehicles have accounted for the highest market share, in 2016 in terms of revenue.

Regional Analysis of Automotive Lubricants Market

Asia-Pacific is one of the dominant regions for the Automotive Lubricants market. Increasing demand due to increasing population in the Asia-Pacific region is one of the key factors for the high growth in this region. North America and Europe being one of the saturated markets are showing steady growth in the Automotive Lubricants market.

Key Player

Some of the key players in the Automotive Lubricant market are ExxonMobil Corporation(U.S.A), Chevron Corporation(U.S.A), Fuchs Lubricants Co.(U.S.A), ConocoPhillips Corporation(U.S.A), BP plc (U.K.), LUKOIL Oil Company (Russia), IDEMITSU Kosan Co. Ltd.(Japan), Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands), Total S.A. and Valvoline (U.S.A) among others.

BRIEF TOC:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

MARKET DYNAMICS

GLOBAL MARKET SEGMENTATION

REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

CONCLUSION

LIST OF TABLES

LIST OF FIGURES

The report for Global Automotive Lubricants Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

