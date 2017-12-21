“The Report Global Household Kitchen Rail Kits Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Household Kitchen Rail Kits
A household kitchen rail is a slender, long piece of wood or metal that enables the smooth sliding of drawers and cabinets. These rails are placed on the sides of a cabinet or a drawer and each door frame or cabinet frame has two rails, one on the top and the other at the bottom. The rail is stained or sanded or it may be a veneer that is designed to match the rest of the cabinet units.
Technavios analysts forecast the global household kitchen rail kits market to grow at a CAGR of 8.03% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global household kitchen rail kits market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Household Kitchen Rail Kits Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ACCURIDE INTERNATIONAL
Grass America
Hettich
Julius Blum
Other prominent vendors
Formenti & Giovenzana
Guangdong Dongtai Hardware Group
Guangdong Star SACA Precision Manufacturing
Hfele
ITW PROLINE
King Slide Works
Knape & Vogt Manufacturing
SALICE
Taiming
Market driver
Global improvements in the residential construction sector
Market challenge
Inflated cost incurred to set up modular kitchens
Market trend
Advancements in the household rail kits market
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Related market: Global modular kitchen market
PART 05: Market landscape
Global household kitchen rail kits market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Global household kitchen rail kits market by product
Global household kitchen rail kits market by product: Segmentation by standard
Global European standard household kitchen rail kits market
Global US standard household kitchen rail kits market
Global household kitchen rail kits market by product: Segmentation by installation type
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global household kitchen rail kits market by geography
Household kitchen rail kits market in EMEA
Household kitchen rail kits market in the Americas
Household kitchen rail kits market in APAC
PART 08: Key leading countries
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
Millennials outspending consumers in other age groups when remodeling kitchens and bathrooms
Rise in compact spaces leading to increased adoption of modular kitchens
Advancements in the household rail kits market
