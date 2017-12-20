On this occasion, the spokesperson of Weekly Hotels shared the best accommodation options for family travelers who are traveling with their families during the holiday season to enjoy vacations is extended stay hotel. The announcement was made with the intention to help family travelers with information about avail benefits of extended stay hotels as a lodging option for an extended stay in another town.

The spokesperson of the company stated, “The winter holidays are started and this is the best time to spend fun time with families. Generally, people go for holidays to destinations such as Disneyland, Orlando with their family. Instead of traveling to different towns, many families prefer to stay in the same town during vacations and explore all attractions at their pace. For such family travelers extended stay hotels offer the best accommodation option. They can have both, comfortable and cost effective stay there.”

The spokesperson of the company further shared the top 5 reasons why extended stay hotels are the best lodging option for families. The reasons are briefed below according to the shared details:

Spacious living with comfortable in-room amenities

The Extended stay hotel room comes as either one long room or suite with partitions. A family can choose any one of them based on their preference. Each type of room has spacious rooms along with customized and stylist furniture. The rooms are furnished with all required essentials such as clean bed sheets, pillow covers, toiletries, etc. as well as luxurious furniture such as in-room coffee maker, LED or LCD Television, heater, A.C. etc. This gives cozy and comfortable stay to the guests.

In-room kitchen to cook food

The extended stay hotel rooms come with in-room kitchen which works as a boon for family travelers. Families are made of members who belong to different age group. The in-room kitchen serves at its best for families with kids and old aged people as they can’t have much of street food. The kitchen has all required kitchen utensils, stove as well as fridge, microwave and other tools to cook food of personal choice.

Offers a range of amenities to delight different members of the family

The extended stay hotels offer a wider range of amenities to please different members of a family. For example, high speed internet and WiFi can be useful by those members who love staying connected with the world. The business center access is useful to the workaholic members of the family. The game zone and recreation center access make kids cheerful. The Spa treatment will delight ladies a lot. Also, indoor/ outdoor pool, Jacuzzi and other as such amenities will ensure to offer a holiday friendly stay to the families.

Allows Take furry friends on holiday

A majority of weekly hotels allow pets and even have special pet care centers to offer. Accommodating in as such hotel ensures families can take their furry friends with them on holidays.

Affordable living

The extended stay hotels offer additional amenities, but it charges less than traditional hotels comparatively. The weekly rates offered by these hotels are affordable for any family. Furthermore, the families can leverage benefits of holiday discount on bookings.

“We have been working in this industry for many years and we have seen the families really enjoy and recommend staying in an extended stay hotel. If you are going for a holiday with your family, find the best extended stay hotel by visiting us here: https://www.weeklyhotels.com”, shared spokesperson of the Weekly Hotels.