Adequate intake of vitamin D instruments a regularised absorption of calcium and phosphorous minerals in one’s body. Consumers are well aware of the pivotal role of vitamin D ingredients in maintaining a healthy composition of bones and teeth. Consumption of food, beverages and medicines containing vitamin D ingredients is growing in the world. Medical research and clinical trials have attested the advantage of consuming vitamin D ingredients for treatment of prevalent disorders such as multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, and even cancer. A recent study published by Future Market Insights estimated that in 2016, more than 10,000 tonnes of vitamin D ingredients were sold in the world. The study further predicts that by the end of 2026, the global vitamin D ingredient consumption will have soared robustly at 10.6% CAGR and reached 30,000 tonnes.

“The global market for vitamin D ingredients, which is presently valued over US$ 1.2 billion, will surge at a healthy CAGR of 11.1% and bring in revenues worth over US$ 3.5 billion by the end of 2026.”

Vitamin D Consumption Rampant in Western Europe

A majority of global demand for vitamin D ingredients emanates from North America and the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. In 2017 and beyond, North America will account for more than two-third of global revenues, while over 2,000 tonnes of vitamin D ingredients are expected to be consumed in the APEJ region by 2026-end. Still, Western Europe is projected to be the most lucrative region for sales of vitamin D ingredients. According to the report, the vitamin D ingredient revenues in Western Europe will be soaring at the fastest pace, registering CAGR of 13.5%. On the other hand, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa will showcase a relatively moderate revenue growth for vitamin D ingredients. Japan’s contribution to global vitamin D ingredients market value will remain less than 3% throughout the forecast period.

Half of World’s Vitamin D Ingredients used by Drug Makers

Pharmaceutical applications of vitamin D ingredients are proliferating successively, compelling manufacturers of these ingredients to modify their product offerings according to pharmaceutical compatibility. By 2026, one out of every two vitamin D ingredient being produced in the world will be consumed by pharmaceutical industries. Food and beverage manufacturers are also increasing their contribution by collectively accounting for more than 30% share of global vitamin D ingredient market. In the due course of projection period, consumption of vitamin D ingredients will witness higher demand for cosmetic applications, while animal and pet feed industries from around the world will lower the vitamin D content in their products.

Additional research highlights compiled in the report include:

Preference to powdered form of vitamin D ingredients is expected to remain high through 2026

A majority of vitamin D ingredients will be sourced from fish meat, which is also a cost-effective method

In 2016, more than US$ 900 million worth of vitamin D3 ingredients were consumed in the world

The demand for vitamin D2 ingredients will grow at less than 9% CAGR during the forecast period

Key Manufacturers of Vitamin D Ingredients

Future Market Insights has profiled leading players in the global vitamin D ingredients market for their active participation. Among such companies, Dishman Netherlands BV is being recognised as the world’s sole large-scale producer of vitamin D2 ingredients. Companies such as BASF SE, Royal DSM NV, Schiff Nutrition International, Inc. (Reckitt Benckiser), and Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech Company Limited are prominent manufacturers of vitamin D3 ingredients. Other companies partaking in the global vitamin D ingredient market include Barr Pharmaceuticals, Lycored Limited, Fermenta Biotech Ltd., J.R. Carlson Laboratories, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

