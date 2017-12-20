The global industrial cyber security market is projected to gain high revenue by 2022 due to a rise in cyberattacks against industrial control systems. Industrial control systems (ICS) encompass various systems used in streamlining the production process of machines. Distributed control systems (DCS), programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) are common operational technologies (OT) used by these systems. Major applications of these systems include transportation, manufacturing, oil and gas, and power grids.

The recent spate of cyberattacks from ransomware like the WannaCry virus has forced various sectors to consider investing in industrial cyber security. Cisco Systems, one of the pioneers in security solutions, recently aided the Emirates Aluminium Company Ltd. (EAL) in creating a secure industrial demilitarized zone (IDMZ) for its employees. This lets them share valuable information over a trusted network, while keeping an eye out for suspicious data or traffic that may attempt to penetrate it. Adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and quantum computers is expected to lead to stringent policies regarding export of such computers. Various governments are expected to collaborate with industry stalwarts in creating tougher firewalls using cryptography.

The industrial cyber security market is expected to expand from 2017 to 2022 (forecast period) due to increased budgetary expenditure by various governments in preventing cyberattacks. Growing awareness of such attacks and adopting latest network methodologies to prevent them can augur well for the market. Advent of smart technologies such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), smart grids, and other automated systems can be beneficial to market growth. Strategies involving the convergence of Internet technologies (IT) and OT by key players can bode well for the overall market.

Prominent market players include Maverick Technologies; Siemens AG; Honeywell International Inc.; and Symantec Corporation.