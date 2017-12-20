Delhi to witness four days Music and Dance Festival

Swami Haridas-Tansen- Sangeet-Nritya Mahotsav 11th, 12th, 13th & 14th January, 2018 at 6:30pm



New Delhi: With an aim to revive the interest in our traditional art forms, both musical and performing arts and to spread and rekindle to revive its famed position amongst the present younger generation, who are more exposed to western and Indian popular film music, the Bharatiya Sangeet Sadan and Sri Ram Centre For Performing Arts are actively encouraging keenly endavouring and commemorating the legendary guru-shishya parampara in the ‘Mehfil- Andaz through their programmes.



The old, classical style of presenting music to music-lovers was prevalent during the Moghul period and exemplified by the two great musical geniuses of India, the venerable saint-musician, poet and composer of Brindavan, Swami Haridas and his illustrious disciple Mian Tansen – Baiju Bawra. We are trying to keep alive and spread our musical heritage through a cultural ‘renaissance’ and resuscitation of the musical ethos by holding a festival of music, dance and vocal recitals (Dhrupads) in Delhi. We observe that woefully classical music and traditional Indian Performing Arts have lost their Patrons in the true sense of the word.



Swami Haridas–Tansen Sangeet-Nritya Mahotsav has been enchanting the connoisseurs, music lovers in Delhi for the past 14 years at a modest scale. Some superb music is presented before an invited audience who is interested, conversant and enthusiastic about the tradition and classical music and performing arts. We are happy to inform that in our view the response is growing every year adding new ‘converts’ from the younger generation.



In order to expand its scale and to reach out to many more States and encourage especially the younger generation and to keep alive the Indian cultural ethos, traditions and values, and also to enriching the cultural and spiritual fabric of the society

Bhartiya Sangeet Sadan and Sri Ram Centre for Performing arts are organizing Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav.



The duration of Programme is 4 Days and the festival of Music and Dance will be held on 11th, 12th, 13th & 14th January, 2018 at 6:30 P:M at Shankar Lal Hall, Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi. Well known artists participating in Swami Haridas-Tansen- Sangeet-Nritya Mahotsav are Smt. Kaushiki Chakraborty (Vocal), Shri Ayaan Ali Bangash (Sarod), Pt. Chhannulal Mishra (Vocal), Pt. Ulhas Kashalkar (Vocal), Ustad Aashish Khan (Sarod), Shri Bickram Ghosh (Tabla), Pt. Vishwamohan Bhatt (Mohan Veena), Smt. Shubha Mudgal (Vocal), Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia (Flute), Ustad Shujaat Khan (Sitar), Ustad Amjad Ali Khan (Sarod), Dr. Uma Sharma (Kathak).



