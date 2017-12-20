New Delhi: Celebrating the spirit of ‘Urban Brotherhood’, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. (SMIPL)’s latest-marketing campaign for India’s modern cruiser – Suzuki Intruder 155cc, was rolled out. This will be a 360 degree campaign that will include print, outdoor, cinema and digital platforms, besides the TVC format that went on-air during the weekend.

The TVC features individual INTRUDER riders responding to their urge of hitting the road in search of an adventure merging into a group and cruising through the city-roads. The campaign for INTRUDER, conceptualised by K&L Arms, captures the spirit of today’s generation and their daring attitude to take up any new challenge that comes their way.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Mr. Sajeev Rajasekhran, EVP, Sales and Marketing, SMIPL said, “For INTRUDER, our objective was to challenge the existing notions attached to what a typical cruiser should be, both in terms of its design and performance; by offering customers a new approach that was a blend of premium appeal and distinctive style. The campaign reflects the same attitude that one would associate with an ‘INTRUDER’ rider. The feedback from the customers has been extremely encouraging so far and we are confident that this campaign will add further momentum to the strong word-of-mouth publicity being enjoyed by the INTRUDER.”

Speaking about the new TVC, Mr Sanjib Kumar Dey, CEO K&L Arms, said, “Intruder with its cult design and efficient performance promises to change the urban riders’ on-road experience. And hence it is ‘India’s Modern Cruiser’. And the TV Commercial is an ode to the daring urban youth of modern India, who are fearless and are up for any challenge, not being a rebel (ala fast & furious). It’s how the youth of India reflects in everyday life. How they traverse through challenges ride it out with brotherhood. Exactly, how we plan the Intruder to effect the cruiser category with its ‘modern’ approach.”

True to its India’s modern cruiser badge, compliments with futuristic features and carries forward the lineage of the legendary INTRUDER with flowing character lines, big-bike like shrouds, and a distinctive twin exhaust that stands-out. Its low and long styling, with a long wheelbase, and a low seat makes both your daily commute and the weekend ride exciting with a rejoicing biker and explorer attitude!

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBlHVUuVy9g

Credits:

• Client: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd

• Creative Agency: K&L Arms

• Director: Jon Gwyther

• Production House: Fingerprint Films