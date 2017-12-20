Market Highlights

Emergence of internet of things and implementation of advanced technology are the driving factors of the growth of smart locks market. The advanced technologies such as near-field communication, Bluetooth, ZigBee, and others, help in synchronizing with smart locks at any time. With the increasing demand of cloud services, the market growth is also experiencing the upsurge. With these cloud services, the wireless cloud based smart lock technology are widely used in all sizes of companies.

The global smart lock market is segmented into lock type, products type, communication protocol, end user, and region. The locks type is segmented into deadbolt, lever handles, padlocks and others. The products type are segmented into Bluetooth-based smart lock, Wi-Fi-based smart lock and others. The communication protocol are segmented Bluetooth, WI -Fi, ZigBee, Z-Wave, Thread, NFC, and others. The end users are segmented into commercial, residential, institution & government, industrial and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Major Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global smart lock market: The Assa Abloy Group (Sweden), Allegion Plc (Ireland), Dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland), Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Salto Systems S.L. (Spain), Onity Inc. (U.S.), Cansec Systems Ltd. (Canada), Master Lock (U.S.), August, Inc. (U.S.), Kwikset (U.S.), Haven Holidays (U.K), and among others.

The Global Smart Lock Market is expected to reach USD ~ 2 billion at a CAGR of over 11% by the end of the forecast period.

The North America region is experiencing higher demand from various sectors such as commercial, residential, institution & government, industrial and others. The prominent companies such as Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (U.S), Onity Inc. (U.S.), Master Lock (U.S.), August, Inc. (U.S.), Kwikset (U.S.), are providing smart lock solutions to safety systems. The advanced RFID technology is integrated with fingerprint sensor or even face detection sensors are boosting the smart lock market growth and is estimated to grow rapidly with a huge demand in the market. These RFID based smart locks are integrated with a small chip and induction loop in which the transmitter on the keycard reader can be access and controlled.

