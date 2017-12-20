Rasdale Stamp Company hosted its 434th public stamp sale in Illinois on November 18-19, 2017. This marks the company’s fourth and last philatelic auction this year. The next public auction will be held sometime in February 2018.

Rasdale Stamp Company featured a total of 1,918 lots in its recently concluded Public Auction #434. The end-of-year public sale was held at the company’s gallery in Westmont, Illinois. After closing pre-auction bidding on Friday November 17, 2017 at 7:00 pm (New York time), Session One of the live auction began on Saturday November 18 from 10:00 am (New York time). All bids were last updated on Sunday November 19, 2017 at 9:22 am (New York time) and the second session commenced at 10:00 am (New York time) the same day.

For its 434th public auction, Rasdale Stamp Company featured a myriad of rare stamps and other philatelic items including coins & currency, postcards, medals, sport memorabilia, postal history & stationery, supplies & literature, and covers from all over the globe. Live auction bids were place in-person on the floor of the company’s gallery or via the internet using the company’s web-based Live Auctions bidding platform. The highest sale price for a single lot was $11,000.00 against a catalog value of $7,000.00 for an 1847-1937 mostly used stamp collection featuring a two-page assembly of Confederate States. The second priciest lot was another mostly used collection with well developed areas in 1851-1869 issues, banknote sets up through the 90-cent issues, early commemoratives, Washington-Franklins, and airmails, and smaller sections of postage dues, officials, parcel posts, and a bit of Confederate States — all housed on Scott hingeless pages. It fetched $8,000 after doubling its catalog value of $4,000.00. Many other lots beat their catalog values and a good number went past the 1-thousand dollar mark. More information can be found at https://plus.google.com/117999151930492453804

Joseph Rasdale founded Rasdale Stamp Company in Elsie, Michigan in 1932. The family owned and operated company has since moved shop to its current physical premises in Westmont, Illinois. The firm hosts four public auctions every year; in February, May, August, and November. Rasdale stamp Company is an active member of various associations, societies and clubs including the American Stamp Dealers Association (ASDA), the American Philatelic Society, the American Topical Association, the Florida Stamp Dealers Association, and the Midwest Stamp Dealers Association. The reviews for the stamp auction house can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rasdale+Stamp+Company/@41.816317,-87.9773567,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x4f0ef1314e1483cc!8m2!3d41.816317!4d-87.975168?hl=en

