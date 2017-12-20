20, December 2017: In the past, it has been a struggle for hairdressers and people looking to give their ‘do some oomph to find premium quality human hair extensions with no synthetic fibers. This is the exact reason GT Hair Boutique created their own brand of premium hair extensions that can be treated exactly like human hair, as they contain no synthetic fibers.

Hair Extensions on Offer from GT Hair Boutique

There are two main collections on offer from GT Hair Boutique:

* The Diamond collection – the best quality available. There are no higher grade hair extensions out there.

* The Gold collection – superior quality hair extensions while remaining value for money.

* Diamond sew in extensions

* Tape in extensions

* Gold sew in extensions

* Clip in extensions

* One piece hair extensions

* Full lace wigs

* Lace front wigs

* Micro loop extensions

GT Hair Boutique have been providing customers with an immaculate beauty experience for over 2 decades, so they know exactly what customers want and need when it comes to hair extensions.

More about Hair Extensions from GT Hair Boutique

The hair extensions from GT Hair Boutique are 100% human hair, with no synthetic fibers like 99% of brands out there. The hair is hand picked and graded to ensure they meet quality standards, and can be washed, styled, colored, and cut just as you would treat your own hair.

These extensions were created as there was a gap in the market for premium quality hair extensions, and GT Hair Boutique believe they have finally filled the gap.

You’ll feel the difference with these premium quality hair extensions – GT Hair Boutique will send you a free sample to prove it. Just pay shipping.

GT Hair Boutique Resources

On the GT Hair Boutique website you can find resources to help you learn more about extensions and caring for your hair. For example:

* Choosing authentic virgin hair

* Crochet braids

* Making sure you look your best even with damaged hair

Wholesale Orders

GT Hair Boutique offers seamless wholesale options for hair salons as well as beauty supply retailers. They make it quick and easy for hair salons and beauty supply retailers in Canada to be supplied with premium quality human hair extensions and wigs. The orders are shipped from Canada directly to your door. Wholesale orders minimum as low as 6 bundles with volume discounts.

For Media Contact:

Person Name: Nathan Henry

Company: GT Hair Boutique

Phone: 1-226-777-7071

Email: gtremyhair@gmail.com

Website: https://www.gthairextensions.ca/