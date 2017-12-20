The World Health Organization (WHO) projects that Streptococcus Pneumoniae kills nearly half a million children under the 5 years of age across the globe every year, especially in the developing countries. However, there has been a reduction in the disease in the regions that provide Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccines (PCV). Introduction of vaccines around the world has significantly reduced disease burden, notably in the developing countries. Key market players are also entering into a partnership to ensure that supply of the pneumococcal vaccines remains stable. Manufacturers are also focusing on developing countries as various organizations are investing in these developing nations to help in the research and development and delivery of vaccines in order to reduce mortality rate due to the diseases.

Various government and private sector organizations are taking initiatives to provide vaccination, especially for the low income group and at the same time create awareness among the people about various diseases. Child mortality rate due to pneumonia has also reduced significantly due to pneumococcal vaccines. The latest developed vaccines that fight against infections of 13 and 23 pneumococcal serotypes are Pneumovax23 and Prevnar 13. However, the most comprehensive vaccine to fight against 72 forms of S. Pneumoniae is still under development. Meanwhile, in order to maintain the quality of vaccines, manufacturers, distributors and others in the supply chain are following cold chain procedure, recommended by WHO. The increasing incidence of drug resistance against bacteria of pneumonia disease is driving the need for cost-effective treatment and also giving rise to the R&D of new pneumococcal vaccines.Sanofi, Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Pfizer, Inc. are some of the key market players in the global pneumococcal vaccines market.

Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market to Witness Strong Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2026 As per the latest study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global pneumococcal vaccines market is expected to experience strong growth. The market is estimated to register 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, the global pneumococcal vaccines market is also estimated to reach US$ 20,515.5 million revenue.

The global pneumococcal vaccines market is segmented into distribution channel, product type, and region. Based on the product type, the market is divided into 10- valent PCV, 7- valent PCV, 13- valent PCV, and 23- valent PPSV. Among the given product types, 13- valent PCV is expected to be the largest product type in the global pneumococcal vaccines market during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the market segment includes clinics, hospitals, and other distribution channels. Hospitals are expected to be largest distribution channel for pneumococcal vaccines during 2017-2026.

North America to Dominate the Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market from 2017 to 2026 North America is expected to remain dominant in the global pneumococcal vaccines market. Introduction of the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccines (PCV) in the U.S. and Canada and the routine immunization schedule in these countries has proven to be highly effective in reducing pneumonia and pneumococcal disease. Moreover, factors such as increasing investment by the government and private sector organizations, and the development of new vaccines have also contributed to the growth in the region. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the introduction of 7-valent vaccine in Canada and the U.S. significantly reduced Invasive Pneumococcal Disease (IPD) among children. Meanwhile, efforts are being taken by government and private sector organizations to introduce pneumococcal vaccines in developing countries under various programs.

