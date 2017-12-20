According to a new report Global Osteotomy Plate Market, published by KBV research, the Global Osteotomy Plate Market size is expected to reach $721.1 million by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Metal Osteotomy Plates market holds the largest market share in Global Osteotomy Plate Market by Material in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Polymer Osteotomy Plates market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during (2017 – 2023).
The Knee Surgery market holds the largest market share in Global Osteotomy Plate Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period. The Hip Surgery market would attain market value of $227.1 million by 2023.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Osteotomy Plate for Hospitals Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 2.3 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Osteotomy Plate for Clinics Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Osteotomy Plate Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Acumed LLC, FH ORTHOPEDICS S.A.S., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., AAP Implantate AG, Wright Medical Group N.V., OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Global Osteotomy Plate Market Size Segmentation
By Material
Metal Osteotomy Plates
Stainless Steel Osteotomy Plates
Titanium Osteotomy Plates
Polymer Osteotomy Plates Professional
By Application
Knee Surgery
Hip Surgery
Others
By End-User
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
By Geography
North America Osteotomy Plate Market Size
US Osteotomy Plate Market Size
Canada Osteotomy Plate Market Size
Mexico Osteotomy Plate Market Size
Rest of North America Osteotomy Plate Market Size
Europe Osteotomy Plate Market
Germany Osteotomy Plate Market
UK Osteotomy Plate Market
France Osteotomy Plate Market
Russia Osteotomy Plate Market
Spain Osteotomy Plate Market
Italy Osteotomy Plate Market
Rest of Europe Osteotomy Plate Market
Asia Pacific Osteotomy Plate Market
China Osteotomy Plate Market
Japan Osteotomy Plate Market
India Osteotomy Plate Market
South Korea Osteotomy Plate Market
Singapore Osteotomy Plate Market
Malaysia Osteotomy Plate Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Osteotomy Plate Market
LAMEA Osteotomy Plate Market
Brazil Osteotomy Plate Market
Argentina Osteotomy Plate Market
UAE Osteotomy Plate Market
Saudi Arabia Osteotomy Plate Market
South Africa Osteotomy Plate Market
Nigeria Osteotomy Plate Market
Rest of LAMEA Osteotomy Plate Market
Companies Profiled
Johnson & Johnson
Stryker Corporation
Arthrex, Inc.
Acumed LLC
FH ORTHOPEDICS S.A.S.
Braun Melsungen AG
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
AAP Implantate AG
Wright Medical Group N.V.
OrthoPediatrics Corp.
