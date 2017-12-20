Market Highlights:

In this rapidly changing world of technology, managed mobility services market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Owing to increasing adoption of BYOD, there is a massive growth in the managed mobility services market. Managed mobility services are cost efficient and help in saving time so that the organization could concentrate better on their primary activities.

As compared to other regions, the managed mobility services market in North America is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of managed mobility services market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established service providers in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides high speed connectivity. This is expected to be a major factor for the growth of managed mobility services market.

The Managed Mobility Services Market is growing rapidly over 32% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 28 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players:

AT&T, Inc. (U.S.)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Wipro Ltd. (India)

Orange S.A. (France)

HP (U.S.)

Vodafone Group PLC (U.K.)

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Telefonica S.A. (Spain)

Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

Managed Mobility Services Market Segmentation:

The managed mobility services market has been segmented on the basis of function, organization size and vertical. The vertical segment is further bifurcated into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, retail, education and others. Managed mobility services market is new and undergoing technical advancements. Owing to this, it is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis:

The global managed mobility services market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. In the global managed mobility services market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions. Within Asia Pacific, managed mobility services market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing demand for distance learning and growing demand for technical education in countries such as Japan, China and India. Increasing adoption by small and medium enterprises could be a major factor driving the growth of managed mobility services market in the region.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of managed mobility services market. In Europe, the rising demand for dynamic learning environment is the major driving factor for the growth of managed mobility services market. The presence of advanced infrastructure and with the increasing adoption of technological advances in numerous countries are other factors driving the growth of managed mobility services market.

Managed mobility services market in the South America region is anticipated to witness relatively slower market growth. However, Brazil and Argentina among other countries are projected to witness slow yet steady growth. Managed mobility services market in Middle East and Africa occupies a relatively smaller pie of the global managed mobility services market.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of managed mobility services market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major growth in managed mobility services market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing use of internet, mobiles and tablets in that region.



Intended Audience:

Technology investors

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Research/Consultancy firms

MMS Service Providers

MMS Platform Providers

Cloud solution provider

Device Manufacturers

Open-Source Platform Providers

System Integrators

External Service Providers (ESPs)

Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Providers

